Bonnie’s Gift

Today at the Spectrum office we received a delivery. It was a small box from the printer with the physical copies of the latest issue of the journal. At first, we excitedly flipped through the pages and commented on the colorful photos and beloved authors’ names. Then a brief sadness fell over Linda, Bonnie, and me. We had all suddenly realized it was Bonnie’s last issue as editor. An hour earlier Bonnie had been inspiring me with how providentially the journal had come together—once again—with an eclectic, yet harmonious, blend of authors, articles, and art. I could tell that over her more than two decades editing the journal it’s not just been a creative endeavor but an act of love, a gift to all our friends in the Spectrum community.

Here is a video I recorded in the office today with Bonnie holding that issue of the journal.

As you can probably tell by looking at our website, we’re in the middle of our biggest fundraising campaign to continue our fifty-year legacy and Grow the Vision for the future.

A membership to the Spectrum community costs $100. On this Giving Tuesday, if you send $100 right now, you will get Bonnie’s beautiful finale: Spectrum volume 49, issue 4. And you will also be part of the next chapter of Spectrum as I assume the editorship in January and publish volume 50. I’d love to have you along for the ride—reading, thinking, learning, and changing together—as we create the next volume in the journey of our Spectrum journal, and more.

Plus, if you’re new to Spectrum or haven’t given in a while, your donation will be doubled by a generous donor.

To participate in Giving Tuesday right now, with a credit card or PayPal, all you have to do is click here.

​Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.