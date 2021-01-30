Believe the Promise International Pathfinder Camporee Is Going West!

On January 26, 2021, an exciting and historical vote was taken by the 2024 International Camporee Executive Advisory Committee that will impact Pathfinders around the world. This vote approved two things: a change of location for the 2024 Believe the Promise Camporee from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Gillette, Wyoming; and new dates of August 5-11, 2024.

We realize that this is a paramount decision that will affect Pathfinders from around the world, so we are sharing with you the process of making this decision after countless hours of research, planning, site visits, and prayer.

In 2019, we had more than 55,000 participants from 105 countries from around the globe at the Chosen International Camporee; and 1,320 souls were baptized. God has truly blessed the camporee beyond what we could have ever imagined.

As the International Camporee has grown, so has our desire to make each camporee experience better than the last. For months, evaluation teams have visited the Cam-Plex Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming, to determine if this new site offers more support for the International Camporee. After numerous site visits, various committee votes and meetings, and with today's final vote of the executive committee, we are excited for the move and are confident that this decision will greatly improve the International Camporee experience for all attendees.

The Cam-Plex facilities regularly host large events that include camping and on-site activities much like our camporee, and it boasts the largest campground of full amenities in the world. Get ready for double the indoor activity space, more camping space, and more than 25 new additional activities unique to the west. New experiences are just around the corner! You will not believe how much Wyoming has to offer.

We are very excited about the new opportunities that this new location will give us, and will be answering your questions next Tuesday, February 2, at 1 p.m. ET via Facebook live on the International Camporee Facebook page.

See you in Gillette!

Believe the Promise 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee video announcement.

This article originally appeared on the North American Division website. Image courtesy of the NAD.

