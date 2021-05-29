Atlantic Natural Foods Launches New Online Store—and More News Shorts

In this week's Adventist news round-up, maker of Loma Linda® brand foods, Atlantic Natural Foods, launches a new online store, plus more news shorts from around the world.

Atlantic Natural Foods Launches Online Store, Offers Limited-time Promotion. Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and the award-winning, plant-based Loma Linda® brand foods, has launched a new online store, which will allow fans to purchase its foods directly at AtlanticNaturalFoods.com.

In celebration of the launch of its online store, Atlantic Natural Foods is currently offering a limited-time promotion. Through May 31, consumers can purchase a six-pack of Loma Linda Plant-based Meals for only $19.99 with free shipping. This plant-based starter pack includes Loma Linda Greek Bowl, Chipotle Bowl, and Ultimate Vegetarian Chili.

“We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for people to enjoy our sustainable and healthy plant-based foods, and our new online store means added convenience for anyone looking to make the conscious switch to plant-based protein sources,” states J. Douglas Hines, chairman, Atlantic Natural Foods. “Following the release of Netflix’s documentary Seaspiracy, there’s an increased awareness of the pitfalls of the fishing industry and the social and environmental impacts they have on our planet. We want to be there for shoppers seeking more affordable options.”

Plant-based foods have quickly become more than just a trend, and the launch of Atlantic Natural Foods’ online store will make its full range of foods more readily accessible, including Loma Linda Plant-based Meal Solutions (MSRP $3.99), Loma Linda Plant-based Meal Starters (MSRP $3.99), TUNO Plant-Based Seafood Alternative (MSRP $1.29-$1.69), Kaffree Roma (MSRP $7.99)—This caffeine-free, plant-based alternative to coffee is versatile and supports gut health, and neat (MSRP $3.99)—an easy-to-mix, all-natural egg replacement made with a unique mixture of nature’s superfoods.

From PerishableNews.com, "Atlantic Natural Foods to Launch Online Store for Easy Access to Plant-Based Brands."

Adventist Prose Poet Highlights God’s Faithfulness Through Dark Days in His Life Leading to the Healing Process

Seventh-day Adventist Ricky Clemons does not shy away from bringing difficult topics to the surface. In his newest book, Nature Got Mad, he dives into his past in hopes of helping others. Nature Got Mad reflects on Clemons’ childhood when he was sexually assaulted, and on the trauma he dealt with after. His book of prose poems reflects on the dark days in his life leading to the healing process.

Clemons has written multiple books full of original prose poems. Even in his books with difficult themes, there is always a focus on how God is faithful. In a poem he published earlier this year, “If Being Black Is a Crime,” he took a Biblical perspective on how Black people are welcomed in the family of God even if fellow humans look down upon them. In Nature Got Mad, this theme of God’s faithfulness to His people is no exception.

“It’s not easy for me to share my bad childhood experience with people who don’t know me, but hopefully, someone will be able to relate to what I have been through in my life,” said Clemons. “What we go through in our lives is to help others to overcome their bad experiences.”

At eight years old, Clemons was assaulted multiple times by two teenage boys. For years after, he internalized the shame and carried it with him. At 18, Clemons enlisted in the U.S. Army and started using illegal drugs to cope. He didn’t tell anyone of the experience until he was 40 years old. Clemons hopes his book will encourage others to take steps to free themselves from the bitterness and anger from their personal traumatic experiences.

“Even at the age of 63, I still remember that experience,” said Clemons. “I am happy to be a Seventh-day Adventist Christian living my life unto the Lord Jesus Christ who has given me the mental and emotional strength to overcome my childhood trauma. Clemons has forgiven his abusers. He hopes that they have turned to God and turned away from their wrongdoings. Clemons knows that God hates evil but sometimes allows it for a greater purpose. “The devil meant it for my failures in my life when the Lord used it for me to encourage others that they are not alone in their trauma, no matter what their trauma may be,” he said.

From the Suffolk News Herald, "Suffolk Poet Reflects on Past Trauma."

Eight Previously Suspended SDA Kenyan Students Achieve High Marks in National Certificate of Secondary Examination

Eight Seventh-day Adventist Church students who were suspended from Kabianga High School have posted impressive results in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE). The eight were among 13 other Form Four students who made headlines after they were sent home for refusing to sit for examinations on Sabbath.

According to The Standard, the results released on May 10 indicated that the eight had scored university entry grades. Of the 13, the lowest had a C-minus, while the highest, David Mwita Machuma, who led the protests, scored an A.

The 13 were originally slapped with two weeks' suspension after refusing to sit for Chemistry and Mathematics tests that had been scheduled for Saturday, insisting it was going against their faith. The group later gave the learning institution a seven-day ultimatum to lift their suspension or they would proceed to court.

Through lawyer Julius Mongare Matonya, the learners said they were unduly suspended for obeying and observing the Sabbath day when they are not supposed to engage in any secular activity.

"The constitution allows freedom of worship. Even the Education Act recognizes the fact that each and every student must be allowed a day for worship and it must be respected," he said.

From Tuko News, "8 Kabianga SDA Students Suspended for Refusing to Sit Exams on Sabbath Shine in 2020 KCSE."

