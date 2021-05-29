Alexander Carpenter Chosen to be Executive Editor of Spectrum

On May 25, the Adventist Forum Board, publisher of Spectrum, voted to name Alexander Carpenter Executive Editor of Spectrum. The Search Committee, established by the Board, recommended Carpenter after exploring possibilities with candidates from around the world. Carpenter will serve as Executive Editor Elect beginning June 1, and will become Executive Editor/Executive Director January 1, 2022.

Carpenter is no stranger to the Adventist Forum Community. He wrote his first article for Spectrum in 2003, when he was a senior majoring in both Religion and English Literature at Andrews University where he graduated summa cum laude and was a J.N. Andrews Scholar. Over the last seventeen years of involvement with Adventist Forum, he created the Spectrum blog, wrote long-form articles, produced two movies, hosts the Adventist Voices podcast, and is a current member of the Forum Board.

While doing his graduate studies at the Graduate Theological Union and University of California, Berkeley, Carpenter focused on media, art, and religion and brings much experience to his position. A co-founder of Collidoscope Entertainment, LLC, he is an adjunct professor in the visual arts and honors program at Pacific Union College. In 2006-2008, he was a fellow of the Center for American Progress.

“I care about Adventism,” Carpenter told the Search Committee. “Its ideas and people, culture and institutions, the miracle of our successes and pain over our flaws flows through my veins. But my heart beats faster when I, a Seventh-day Adventist, engage with the larger world, particularly on intersectional issues of justice, peace, the arts, and deepening spirituality.”

Following the vote by the Board, Larry Geraty, one of the first presidents of Adventist Forum and a current Board member, said it was gratifying to him to see the organization make the transition to the next generation so smoothly. He praised Carpenter’s contributions to the organization and his enthusiasm and vision that will energize the organization going forward.

Carmen Lau, chairperson of the Adventist Forum Board, said, “As a board member, Alexander has been a creative, positive force. In a stream of cultural change, his wisdom, paired with his curiosity, will be key tools to empower him to guide Spectrum into the next era, while attending to the original Adventist Forum ethos.”

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

Image Credit: Spectrum

