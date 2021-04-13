Adventist Risk Management, Inc. Names Interim President

Adventist Risk Management, Inc. (ARM) announced on April 1, 2021, the appointment of Karnik Doukmetzian as interim president for both ARM and Gencon Insurance Company of Vermont (GICV). The appointment by the ARM board of directors came after president and CEO Tim Northrop submitted his resignation effective immediately. The announcement was made to the ARM staff by Juan Prestol-Puesán, chair of the board.



Doukmetzian previously worked for ARM for 12 years, including 3 years as claims counsel and 9 years as vice president for Underwriting, Claims, and Legal Services. While serving as interim president, Doukmetzian will also continue in his current role as general counsel for the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.



Prestol-Puesán expressed his appreciation for the many years of service Northrop has provided to ARM. A search committee formed to find a permanent replacement will be chaired by G. Alexander Bryant, president of the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists and vice chair of the ARM and GICV boards.



Adventist Risk Management, Inc. is the risk management and insurance company of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. We provide risk management services and insurance product solutions to assist the Adventist Church in eliminating oversights that can lead to costly accidents. ARM has its corporate headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, and satellite offices in St. Albans, England, and Brasilia, Brazil. Please contact Chris Lebrun at clebrun@adventistrisk.org; or 1-240- 338-0154 for more information.

This article originally appeared on the North American Division website.

Karnik Doukmetzian. Photo courtesy of the NAD on Flickr.

