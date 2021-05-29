AdventHealth Launches ‘AdventHealth World of Wellness’ to Transform Health and Wellness Experience for Walt Disney World® Resort Guests

For guests with health care needs ranging from the common cold to a chronic illness, AdventHealth is providing a diverse range of health care services and vacation planning tools to Walt Disney World® Resort guests, both before and during their trips.

Under a renewed alliance announced today, AdventHealth will become the Official Health Care Provider at Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Official Virtual Health Care Provider at Walt Disney World Resort. AdventHealth has had a relationship with the Walt Disney World Resort for more than two decades, and these enhanced resources will expand upon the organizations’ longstanding alliance.

“The health and well-being of our guests as they enjoy a visit to Walt Disney World is very important to us,” said Jeff Vahle, President, Walt Disney World Resort. “This enhanced relationship allows for access to AdventHealth’s services, as needed, should our guests have health care questions both before or during their vacation.”

Through the first-of -its-kind “AdventHealth World of Wellness,” AdventHealth will create an enhanced experience for Walt Disney World Resort guests that will make it easier for those who have pre-existing health conditions to plan their vacations and for guests to receive care during their vacations.

Today, AdventHealth also announces it will build an emergency room located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center, which will be staffed by a comprehensive clinical team including board-certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses. The design of the facility and team member training will bring an enhanced patient experience for those who need emergency care.

“AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort have enjoyed a longstanding relationship and we are excited to launch this pioneering initiative, which will allow Resort guests to plan and customize their vacation around their unique health needs,” said Terry Shaw, President and CEO of AdventHealth. “Guests can experience the Walt Disney World Resort with the confidence of knowing they are supported by AdventHealth’s world-class clinical team who is dedicated to providing whole-person, compassionate care to every patient we serve.”

Additional details of the initiative include:

- AdventHealth will create a health care ecosystem that Walt Disney World Resort guests can access as they plan their vacations. New online planning tools around health and wellness and a dedicated care experience team at AdventHealth will help meet many needs guests might have throughout their stay, such as assistance with doctor’s appointments, urgent care services, and medical equipment or prescription delivery to Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

- Walt Disney World Resort guests will have facilitated access to AdventHealth Virtual Care, AdventHealth’s telemedicine service. Guests will be just a few clicks away from being treated by an AdventHealth physician via their computers, tablets or smart phones.

- Additionally, building on the current Disney touches at the Walt Disney Pavilion at AdventHealth for Children, the organizations will explore bringing AdventHealth patients and their families additional welcoming enhancements at AdventHealth for Children and other AdventHealth pediatric locations in Florida.

AdventHealth continues as the Official Health Care Provider at ESPN Wide World of Sports and provides athletic trainers for the Sports Complex and medical volunteers for runDisney events.

“From supporting athletes at runDisney events to building the hospital of the future in Celebration, AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort have shared a commitment to bringing innovation and inspiration to our community,” said Randy Haffner, President and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “The AdventHealth World of Wellness, the new ER located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center and the recommitment to the Walt Disney Pavilion at AdventHealth for Children will build on these successes and ensure every Walt Disney World Resort guest and AdventHealth for Children patient has the opportunity to experience comforting care.”

To learn more, visit www.WonderMeetsWellness.com.

About AdventHealth: With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-pe rson health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About AdventHealth Central Florida Division: AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees millions of patient visits annually. AdventHealth Orlando—the division’s flagship campus—boasts nationally and internally recognized programs and serves as a major tertiary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. The organization has an expansive research portfolio with more than 500 clinical trials in progress. AdventHealth has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. The organization and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida’s economy. Learn more about the Central Florida Division on our Newsroom

About Walt Disney World® Resort: Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park); two water adventure parks (Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park); more than 25 resort hotels; 63 holes of golf on three championship courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs, a shopping-dining-entertainment complex. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971.

This article originally appeared on the AdventHealth website.

Image courtesy of AdventHealth website. Randy Haffner, President and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division & Jeff Vahle, President, Walt Disney World Resort.

