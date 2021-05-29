Adieu Alisa

On Sabbath, April 19, 2014, in a first-of-its kind program, Andrews University conducted a conversation with LGBT students that focused on listening, understanding, and caring. A local writer by the name of Alisa Williams covered the event for Spectrum in the first of many articles that she would write for www.spectrummagazine.org.

The following year, Alisa took on the responsibility of Spirituality Section Editor for Spectrum. She found and championed writers, essayists, and poets who reflected on the contemplative life. When we put together a team of writers for the General Conference Session in San Antonio that year, Alisa helped with the comprehensive tweeting that changed the way many people followed a GC Session. She also gathered reflections from Millennials to the event where the controversial issue involved ordination of women. In 2017, she became the managing editor of www.spectrummagazine.org.

Alisa’s passion for social justice, for Millennial voices, and social media have been outstanding contributions to Spectrum. She has also reported significantly on church meetings, such as the Annual Council and North American Division Year-End Meetings, as well as on gatherings of church media professionals in Brazil, Jordan, and Iceland.

Today we bid Alisa farewell as she pursues new opportunities as a writer. We are grateful for her creative contributions to Spectrum, and the church community. We wish her well in her new endeavors.

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

Photo by Renee Fisher on Unsplash

