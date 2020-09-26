Survey: The Adventist Vote and the 2020 U.S. National Election

Research on Adventist Voting and the 2020 U.S. National Election

The 2020 United States National Election is only a few weeks away and may be one of the most important in modern history, with implications for the coronavirus pandemic, national security, the economy, racial and social justice, and other important issues. We invite you to take the Adventist Vote 2020 Pre-election Survey, which explores political and religious perspectives of our readers and members. The survey replicates several previous studies reported on by Spectrum and Adventist Today, and will contribute to a broader understanding of Adventist opinions about political and social issues. The survey will take less than 15 minutes to complete. Click on the link below to get started:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SDAVote2020

Image Credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

