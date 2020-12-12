Support Independent Adventist Journalism on Giving Tuesday 2020

Dear Readers,

Today is #GivingTuesday, a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”1

When Adventist Forum published the first issue of Spectrum over 50 years ago, the goal was to foster community within the Adventist faith, and it is the support of generous readers that has granted us the privilege of continuing that conversation all these years.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, it is our donors who make the work of Spectrum possible. It is because of you that voices and perspectives within the Adventist community that might otherwise be lost can find a platform here at Spectrum.

Thank you for all that you do to support us year after year.

Your commitment makes independent Adventist journalism a reality. You read our stories, you share them with friends and family, you respond and dialogue with us, and you give financially. Your dedication inspires us, and we thank God for your support. We would not be here without you.

This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to give a gift to help sustain Spectrum and our goal of providing you with the news and perspectives you value. Large or small, your financial gift today is critical to sustaining Spectrum now and into the future.

Every gift makes a difference.

Here are five ways you can further the mission of Spectrum today:

We are deeply grateful to this community of readers who believe in the importance of independent Adventist journalism. From all of us at Spectrum and the Adventist Forum, thank you!

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image Credit: Spectrum Magazine