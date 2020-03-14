Southern Adventist University Moves to Distance Learning Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Editor’s Note: On March 11 Andrews University announced it would be moving to distance learning due to COVID-19 concerns. On March 12, Southern Adventist University announced its decision to do the same. Read the announcement in full below or on SAU’s website.

COVID-19 Information

March 12, 2020

Southern Adventist University is dedicated to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. The University Health Center is closely monitoring updates relating to the spread of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The current risk to Southern and the surrounding community is low, but we are taking the situation seriously.

After careful consideration of the increasing spread of COVID-19 and out of concern for the wellbeing of our students, Southern Adventist University Administration has determined that we will move to online and/or video distance learning for the rest of the semester. Spring Break will be extended a week with classes resuming online on March 30, 2020.

As the University switches to distance delivery of its classes for the remainder of this semester, our residence halls and Southern Village are also being closed. Students are asked to completely move out by March 20 unless they receive prior permission to remain longer from the office of Residence Life.

As this is a rapidly changing situation, further information about online class delivery, campus services, and other considerations will be provided as available. Please continue to monitor this webpage for updates as well as your Southern email account.

Here are a few important things for you to know:

• No COVID-19 cases have been reported at Southern Adventist University.

• Southern has cancelled all international Spring Break mission trips and study tours.

• Students need to bring home all necessary textbooks and other course materials.

• All on-campus events have been cancelled for the remainder of the semester. This includes concerts, vespers, residence hall worships, and convocations.

We will continue to communicate with the campus regarding any new developments.

Image credit: Southern Adventist University

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.