Shop with a Smile or Extend the Miracle of Loaves and Fish

Want to generate an extra miracle while you shop online in the next few weeks?

You can support Spectrum/Adventist Forum when you shop through the AmazonSmile website (click here to learn more). If you choose “Association of Adventist Forum” as your charity, Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible purchases to us. This donation is passed on without any extra costs or steps, so this is a simple way to extend your charitable spirit further.

Or, are you interested in saving on taxes while making a philanthropic gift from proceeds of a Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)? You may request a direct charitable distribution be made to Adventist Forum and provide the name and address to which a check would be sent. This amount would be exempt from the ordinary income taxes associated with RMD withdrawals.

Find even more ways to give on our Donate page by clicking here. If you have any questions about making a donation to Spectrum/Adventist Forum, contact our office for assistance at 916-774-1080.

May your kindnesses be magnified this holiday season whether you are giving a present, volunteering your time, or participating in a special event. Wishing you much joy!

Juli Miller is a business development consultant for the healthcare, hospitality, and aviation industries, and a member of the Adventist Forum board. Adventist Forum is the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

