Responses from North American Adventist Colleges and Universities to COVID-19 Concerns

As coronavirus continues to spread, Adventist colleges and universities are responding in various ways. Some are transitioning to distance learning for the rest of the term and/or school year, while others are maintaining normal operations.

Below is a list of responses from Adventist colleges and universities in North America, along with direct links to information on the schools’ websites to learn more and stay up to date on this rapidly changing situation.

AdventHealth University

As of March 12, AHU has stated that “classes and activities will continue to take place as scheduled,” but the university “has increased infection prevention measures on campus, at housing locations, and on university shuttles.”

Find updates here: https://www.ahu.edu/campus/policies-and-campus-safety/campus-safety/covid-19-info

Andrews University

On March 11, Andrews announced it would be switching to distance learning beginning Monday, March 23, at the end of the spring semester break. Additionally, Pioneer Memorial Church announced that effective immediately it will be switching to online-only worship.

Find updates here: https://www.andrews.edu/services/safety/resources/covid19/index.html

Burman University

In an update posted March 12, Burman announced that all “courses will move from face-to-face to online delivery beginning Monday, March 23, and for the remainder of the winter semester.”

Find updates here: https://www.burmanu.ca/virus

Kettering College

According to a statement issued March 10, “all face-to-face lecture class meetings are canceled until further notice” beginning March 11, and classes will “continue online and through digitally mediated means.” However, “clinical training activities for students are continuing at this time. Students and clinical instructors who appear ill should not attend clinicals. If you are sick, stay home and report your absence to your clinical instructor or program director.”

Find updates here: http://kc.edu/coronavirus/

La Sierra University

LSU announced on March 11 that beginning March 16 “academic instruction and exams will be delivered remotely” and that winter quarter exams will be delivered online. Additionally, “students will begin spring quarter on March 30, 2020 by registering for and starting their courses online.”

More information here: https://lasierra.edu/article/campus-operations-update-regarding-covid-19/

Loma Linda University

On March 12, LLUH stated, “University leadership, in consultation with our health experts, has assessed the status of our campus and concluded that we can continue normal operations for the time being.” However, all major events on campus have been cancelled through April 30 or until further notice, according to an email from President Richard H. Hart. Meanwhile, Loma Linda University Church announced it will “suspend worship services and Sabbath school programs this Sabbath. We will take future weeks on a week-to-week basis, fully understanding that the potential for this suspension to last longer is high.”

Find updates here: https://home.llu.edu/campus-and-spiritual-life/student-services/coronavirus-covid-19-updates

Oakwood University

Oakwood announced on March 12 that it would maintain normal operations, but that it has suspended all university-sponsored international and domestic travel, and is “currently testing all systems to ensure that academic continuity is maintained in the event of a disruption. Testing its systems includes piloting the transfer of traditional face-to-face courses to an online platform. This is currently being implemented in a limited number of courses and the participating students and faculty have been notified. All other course offerings will continue as normal and students should report to classes, until further notice.”

Find updates here: https://www2.oakwood.edu/oakwood-university-coronavirus-covid-19-update/

Pacific Union College

PUC announced on March 12 that “all face-to-face instruction on Pacific Union College campus will conclude after… Friday, March 13, 2020” with the plan to “deliver classes remotely (i.e., online) for the first four weeks of Spring Quarter, starting on Monday, March 30th.” The school currently plans to resume face-to-face classes on April 27th, 2020. The Alumni Homecoming scheduled for April 17-19 is also cancelled.

Find updates here: https://www.puc.edu/news/coronavirus-updates-and-resources/puc-update-5

Southern Adventist University

On March 12, Southern announced it “will move to online and/or video distance learning for the rest of the semester. Spring Break will be extended a week with classes resuming online on March 30, 2020.”

Find updates here: https://www.southern.edu/connect/coronavirus.html

Southwestern Adventist University

As of March 12, Southwestern stated it is currently “planning to continue classes, spring break, and campus events as currently scheduled. As this situation is evolving, updates will be promptly announced.”

Find updates here: https://www.swau.edu/virusinfo3

Union College

On March 12, Union stated, “campus leadership has decided to transition to an online model for classes following an extended two-week spring break. The break will begin as scheduled on March 16 and classes will now resume on March 30.”

Find updates here: https://ucollege.edu/covid-19

Walla Walla University

On March 12, WWU stated all face-to-face instruction would conclude on Friday, March 13, and winter quarter final exams would be administered online. “Walla Walla University will deliver classes remotely for the first four weeks of spring quarter, starting Monday, March 30, 2020,” with a “plan to reconvene face-to-face classes on Monday, April 27, 2020.”

Find updates here: https://www.wallawalla.edu/news/covid-19-response-information/

Washington Adventist University

WAU issued a statement on March 12 that it will cancel classes Monday and Tuesday (March 16-17) so faculty can prepare for online instruction which will begin Wednesday, March 18. “All classes will be taught through the… student learning platform through Friday, April 3rd, 2020 — after which the need to continue exclusive use of distance learning for the duration of the semester will be determined.”

Find updates here: https://www.wau.edu/virus/

