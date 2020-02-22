Pastor Hallie Wilson Passes to Her Rest

La Sierra University Church released the following announcement concerning the death of Pastor Hallie Wilson:

Halcyon "Hallie" Wilson

March 18, 1930 — February 15, 2020

Our friend and pastor, Halcyon Westphal Wilson, went to her earthly rest Sabbath, February 15, 2020.

We know her as Hallie, a nickname given long ago. Pastor Hallie joined our La Sierra community when hired by the Southeastern California Conference in 1980. Her primary assignment was with the Christian Counseling Center, housed at the Church. Hallie and Lee Wilson became a loving and lovable duo immediately, with Lee joining Hallie often to support her ministry responsibilities. Their home was open for study groups, socials, crisis counseling and all kinds of impromptu meetings (and meals). A freezer stocked with home baked cookies is one clue!

Pastor Hallie made pathways through our parish in ways too numerous to count. Her ability to listen, empathize and be still brought calm and healing to situations and relationships. Grief recovery, divorce recovery and marriage seminars were executed with ease. Hallie loved to study scripture and craft homilies, with a keen interest in giving voice to those silenced in stories.

In 1995, Pastor Hallie was ordained to the gospel ministry in our Sanctuary alongside Dr. Madelynn Jones Haldeman. Hallie joined the administrative team at Southeastern California Conference with a part-time assignment as Assistant to the President for Women in Ministry, a specialty Hallie crafted and the first of its kind in our denomination. She continued at the Church with the title Pastor Emerita, a title she carried to the end. Hallie holds the record for pastoral longevity at La Sierra, spanning most of four decades. It is impossible to measure the impact of Hallie’s influence on young women pursuing ministry careers.

We borrow the words of a Westphal family poem crafted for Hallie's father, now fitting for his only daughter:

Sleep on beloved, sleep, and take your rest.

Lay down your head upon your Savior’s breast;

We loved you well; but Jesus loved you best.

Good night. Good night. Good night.

Please remember the family during this time as they wrestle with this loss. Her memorial service is planned for Sabbath, March 7 at 3 p.m. at the La Sierra University church, 4937 Sierra Vista Ave., Riverside. The service will also be live streamed at http://live.lasierra.church.

