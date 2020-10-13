Pacific Union College evacuated due to Glass Fire

While there is no direct threat to Pacific Union College at this time, we are following local evacuation orders for safety due to wildfire in Napa County. Check the college website for further updates as they become available, but the campus family is safe at this time and all students have been evacuated safely. Please pray for all those affected by the fire.

Resources

- For details on the overall wildfire situation, please visit Cal Fire.

- For the latest on the local Angwin community, please visit Angwin Volunteer Fire Department.

- To subscribe to urgent notifications from Nixle, text your zip code to 888-777.

