New Union College scholarship covers tuition costs for families making less than $60,000

Union College has launched the new Bridge to Union Scholarship—a plan that will cover the tuition costs for students from most families with an income of less than $60,000.

“In these challenging economic times, every dollar matters,” said Dr. Vinita Sauder, president of Union College. “We want to bridge the tuition gap for any student and family who dreams of taking advantage of the life coach for every freshman, career preparation and spiritual community at Union College so they have that opportunity. The Bridge to Union Scholarship helps make our unparalleled personalized support available to many more students—regardless of financial circumstances.”

For first-time freshman students enrolling for the Fall 2021 semester, Union College will scholarship all tuition costs not covered by their federal and state financial aid package. To qualify, a student simply needs to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) showing that they are eligible for a Pell Grant and their family income for the FAFSA year is $60,000 or less.

The scholarship will be renewable for up to seven additional semesters as long as the student remains enrolled as a full-time student (12-17 credit hours) during that time, maintains a 2.0 GPA, is Pell-eligible and their family income stays below $60,000.

“No motivated student should be denied a quality education,” said Sauder. “We are excited to remove more of the financial burden for students who want a Christian education as they seek to find God’s calling for their lives.”

The Bridge to Union program covers tuition only. Students can earn a majority of their room and board by working on campus throughout both semesters and contributing summer work earnings to their account. Outside scholarships may also be applied toward room and board.

Financial aid is available to all Union undergraduate students—regardless of income or eligibility for federal financial aid. For instance, every freshman admitted to Union already receives a four-year renewable scholarship of $4,000 up to full tuition (worth nearly $100,000 over four years) based on academic achievement, financial situation and other factors.

For more information about the Bridge to Union Scholarship, call 402.486.2504 or visit ucollege.edu/bridge-to-union

This article originally appeared on the Union College website.

Photo courtesy of the Union College website.

