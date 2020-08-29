NAD Issues Statement on Jacob Blake Shooting, Calls for Adventists to be “Conduits of Peace”

Editor’s Note: The following statement was written by the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists on August 26, 2020, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23. The statement is included in full below and is also available on the NAD’s website by clicking here.

Amid Increased Racial Tensions, NAD Issues Statement Calling Adventists to Serve as Conduits of Peace

Racial tensions in the United States have been raised even further after the recent shooting of 29-year old Jacob Blake, a black man, by police officers in Wisconsin. This event, like countless others, has amplified the voices of Black Americans and others as they cry out seeking justice for the acts of violence perpetrated against their community.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America hears their voices and calls upon our churches and members to serve as conduits of peace and hope to our Black brothers and sisters. We recognize their pain and the injustice they face, and strive to serve as their voices when they are silenced by those seeking to quiet them. Let us call for changes in the way the Black community is treated by those put in positions of trust and protection.

When acts of racism and violence hurt the Black community, all of us are impacted. As God’s children we can and must do better in the way we equitably treat each other. Jesus Christ proclaimed, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand” (Matt. 12:25, NKJV).

