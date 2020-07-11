NAD Delves into Biblical Justice and Ethics at Year-end Meeting

At the North American Division’s Year-end Meetings, the afternoon of November 2 was spent discussing biblical justice and ethics. Panelists sought to answer the question, “What is the biblical response of the SDA Church in the North American Division in times of social unrest, discrimination and injustice?”

The discussion was moderated by Carolyn Forrest, NAD associate secretary and director of Human Relations, and Orlan Johnson, NAD director of Public Affairs and Religious Liberty.

Panelists included:

Dr. Peter Bath, vice president of Missions & Ministry at Kettering Health

Dr. Nicholas Miller, director of the International Religious Liberty Institute and professor of church history at the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary on the campus of Andrews University

Dr. Leslie Pollard, president of Oakwood University

Mr. Jeffrey Rosario, PhD candidate at the University of Cambridge and speaker at Light Bearers

Dr. Ella Simmons, vice president of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists

Forrest told the audience that the desired outcomes from the presentation included 1) increased awareness, 2) more conversations, 3) guidance, resources, and potential contacts, and 4) significant contributions.

The approximately two-hour presentation was live streamed via the NAD’s social media channels. Watch it below or on YouTube by clicking here:

