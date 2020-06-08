NAD Announces “Let Justice Roll” Virtual Conference Event

Editor’s Note: The Ministerial Department of the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists has announced a virtual conference titled “Let Justice Roll: What Pastors Can Do About Systemic Racism” scheduled for Wednesday, June 10 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The following announcement was posted to NAD Ministerial’s website and Facebook page:

The death of George Floyd has forced America to engage in the difficult conversation about the chokehold that systemic racism still has on its people. We see the length of the arc of moral justice and know that it bends only when we tug on it.

Let Justice Roll is a virtual conference for pastors in North America to share best practices of what we can do about systemic racism. Pastors, church leaders, and specialists will share from their experience and expertise on what practical steps pastors can take to bend the arc of justice.

Pastors and lay leaders alike are invited to attend the virtual conference, which is slated for Wednesday, June 10, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. EDT. Pastors may participate in the webinar but must register in advance. Lay leaders may attend Let Justice Roll as it is streamed to the NAD Facebook page.

Speakers include Barry Black, Chaplain of the United States Senate; David Williams, Chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard School of Public Health; Peter Landless, Health Ministries Director for the Seventh-day Adventist World Church.

Church leaders include Dan Jackson, President of the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists (NAD); G. Alexander Bryant, Executive Secretary of the NAD; Ivan Williams, NAD Ministerial Director; Brenda Billingy, Dave Gemmell, Esther Knott, Jose Cortes Jr, Associate Directors; Jesse Wilson, Director of the Bradford Cleveland Brooks Leadership Center.

Pastors who share their story of how they have pushed back on systemic racism include Dustin Hall, David Franklin, Chelsea Inglish, Ignacio Silverio, Michael Kelley, and Darnisha Thomas. Discussion will include presenters, pastors and Claudia Allen, Content Manager of Message Magazine.

The virtual conference will conclude as Chris Oberg leads in a pastoral prayer of repentance.

Written by Dave Gemmell, NAD Ministerial associate director. Photo courtesy of NAD Ministerial.

