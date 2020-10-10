Michael Kruger Named ADRA President

Board of Directors of the Adventist Church’s major humanitarian agency elects experienced administrator and financial consultant to top leadership role.

SILVER SPRING, MD (September 29, 2020) — The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), the global humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Michael Kruger as its new president, effective immediately.

Kruger was elected president in October 2019 to complete the five-year term of former president Jonathan Duffy. A search committee appointed by ADRA’s Board of Directors conducted a global executive search to identify a permanent president, and after an extensive review of candidates, the board selected Kruger.

During his six years at ADRA, Kruger has played a key role in a period of enormous growth and transformation for the organization. He served as vice president for finance during a time of accelerated financial expansion, ensuring ADRA could operate more efficiently and transparently. In the past year as interim president, he steered ADRA through the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating strong stewardship while also leading ADRA’s global response, which impacted nearly 20 million people in 96 countries through 422 projects.

“Michael Kruger is a proven spirit-filled servant leader. We trust his commitment, vision, and passion to expand ADRA’s work globally, but also to ensure that ADRA continues to be relevant and effective in a rapidly changing world,” said ADRA board chair Geoffrey Mbwana, a former president of the church’s East-Central Africa Division and now a general vice president of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. “Michael has the expertise, the temperament, and leadership to guide ADRA forward so its work can continue to bring hope and new opportunities to vulnerable people everywhere, especially now during the global coronavirus pandemic.”

ADRA board vice-chair Ella Smith Simmons, who led the search process that identified Kruger, was equally affirming.

“A large majority of the clients that ADRA serves around the globe are women, many of them mothers of small children, who find themselves socially and economically disadvantaged in so many ways,” said Simmons, a general vice-president of the world Adventist Church. “During the last six years, I’ve watched Michael Kruger address the needs of women with unusual clarity and focus, and I’m confident that he will lead ADRA to do even more in empowering women as they raise children, do meaningful work in their communities, and reach their full potential for contributions in their societies.”

Erton Kohler, president of the church’s South American Division, highlighted the positive impact Kruger has already made. “During the months after he was appointed to the role, he made a special effort to lead the agency from the bottom up, listening and answering requests that could strengthen ADRA’s regional and global reach,” Kohler said. “He created a very positive environment among ADRA’s workers across the South American Division.”

“Early in 2020, at our headquarters in Miami we received a delegation from ADRA International led by Michael Kruger,” said Elie Henry, president of the Inter-American Division, and an ADRA board member. “The ADRA leadership came to listen, and to exchange ideas and projects for good collaboration with a region in the grip of all kinds of crises—humanitarian, environmental, socio-political, and natural disasters, including being in the path of major hurricanes every year. Michael took the ideas we shared at this meeting with the clear goal of assisting the Church in making a difference in the vast and diverse territory of the IAD, and to be of service to the community. I have confidence that God will use Michael to lead the agency successfully with a collaborative approach and a progressive vision.”

Responding to his appointment, Kruger focused on ADRA’s mandate to care for hurting and dispossessed peoples around the globe and to bring sustainable development regions challenged by war, poverty, and natural disasters.

“I am deeply humbled to serve as ADRA’s president. I accept this position with great responsibility and pray to God for guidance so that ADRA can continue to be a source of justice, compassion, and love for millions of vulnerable and marginalized people around the world,” Kruger said. “As we look to the future, ADRA will work tirelessly to ensure that we can adjust to emerging challenges and can respond effectively not only in times of crisis but to long-term development problems. I am committed to strengthening ADRA’s ministry in alliance with the Adventist Church to ensure that together we can provide healing to a world in need.”

About Michael Kruger

Michael Kruger, originally from South Africa, brings more than 25 years of experience to his role as ADRA’s president and holds an extensive background in international senior management with non-profit and private organizations. Kruger joined ADRA in August 2014 and served as vice-president for finance before his appointment in October 2019 as president for the remainder of a five-year term.

Prior to his time at ADRA, Kruger worked in the financial sector for 23 years and opened his own private practice in 2000, specializing in audit, financial and regulatory services as well as re-engineering distressed businesses. His firm provided auditing and consulting services to ADRA for almost a decade before he accepted a full-time position with the agency.

Kruger also shares his love for the Lord through an extensive preaching ministry developed over many years. He lives in Columbia, Maryland, with his wife and is a proud father of three adult children.

About ADRA

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, serving in 118 countries. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. ADRA’s purpose is to serve humanity so all may live as God intended. For more information, visit ADRA.org.

This article was provided for distribution by ADRA and Adventist Review, and was originally published by Adventist Review. It is reprinted here with permission.

Image provided by ADRA / Adventist Review.

