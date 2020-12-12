Louis Venden Passes to His Rest

Editor’s Note: This announcement was provided by the Venden family and is reprinted here with permission.

Louis Venden, who, with his best girl Marjorie, ministered to parishioners, students, and countless friends in sharing the love of his friend, Jesus, died peacefully this morning [Tuesday, December 8, 2020] in Loma Linda.

His life was made richer by their three daughters and their families. Any messages for Marjorie or their daughters can be sent via email to LouVendenFamily@gmail.com

Spectrum was blessed to have Louis Venden write for the journal. In 1972, Volume 4, Issue 4 (pg. 46), he wrote an article titled “The Gospel—Good News or Bad?” and in 2005, Volume 33, Issue 2 (pg. 45), he wrote a moving homily for an individual who had committed suicide.

