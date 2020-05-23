Loma Linda University Health Receives ‘A’ for the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Loma Linda University Medical Center and East Campus hospitals were recognized nationally for achievements in patient safety and quality, receiving an ‘A’ for spring 2020 from The Leapfrog Group, an independent watchdog organization. Announced today, the designations are widely considered one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive.

This achievement follows the hospitals’ fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade ‘A’ award, making it the third and fourth consecutive A-ratings for the Medical Center and East Campus hospitals respectively.

Kerry Heinrich, CEO of Loma Linda University Health hospitals, said these honors reflect the many ways both facilities have successfully implemented quality improvement measures designed to minimize errors while providing exceptional, compassionate care.

“Leapfrog’s recognition of our physicians, nurses and support staff is an incredible honor,” Heinrich said. “Each day, the entire Loma Linda University Health team commits to providing the safest possible environment for each of our patients. The entire Inland Empire community benefits by our organization’s culture of safety that Leapfrog has identified.”

The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“No matter the situation, we are dedicated to providing top-quality care in a safe and healing environment to every patient who comes through our door,” said Jonathan Jean-Marie, vice president/administrator for East Campus. “Receiving this designation for a fourth time is an accomplishment that reaffirms the commitment each member of our staff has for this organization.”

Loma Linda University Medical Center and East Campus are home to more than 6,500 employees, including specialists, physicians, nurses and support staff. Backed by comprehensive inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, employees at the hospitals are dedicated to providing a safe and healing environment for their patients.

To see the hospitals’ full grade details or to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org. For more information about Loma Linda University Health services, providers or to schedule an appointment, please visit lluh.org or call 909-558-4000.

About Loma Linda University Health

Loma Linda University Health includes Loma Linda University's eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center's six hospitals and more than 1,000 faculty physicians located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Established in 1905, Loma Linda University Health is a global leader in education, research and clinical care. It offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality health care to over 40,000 inpatients and 1.5 million outpatients each year. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission "to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ."

This article was written by LLUH and originally appeared on the LLUH website.

Photo courtesy of the LLUH website.

