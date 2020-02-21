Live Stream of identities: within and beyond the borders of Adventism

The 2020 Adventist Forum Conference "identities: within and beyond the borders of Adventism" is happening Feb. 21-23 at AdventHealth University in Orlando, Florida. Join us on our Facebook page to watch via livestream throughout the weekend.
The videos of each session will also be included below as they become available. View the schedule of events by clicking here.
Session I
Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Why Identity Matters
Presenter: Gerald Winslow
Music: Nick Zork
Welcome: Carmen Lau, Edwin Hernandez
Host: Bonnie Dwyer
Session II
Sabbath, 9-10:30 a.m.
Creativity, Culture, and the Future of Adventism
Presenters: Aimee Leukert, Sammy Reyes
Music: Nick Zork
Host: Joyce Newmyer
Session III
Sabbath, 11-12:30 p.m.
Worship Service
Living and Serving on a Sure Foundation: A Liturgy
Homily: Miguel Mendez
Host: Jason Hines
