Live Stream of identities: within and beyond the borders of Adventism

The 2020 Adventist Forum Conference "identities: within and beyond the borders of Adventism" is happening Feb. 21-23 at AdventHealth University in Orlando, Florida. Join us on our Facebook page to watch via livestream throughout the weekend.

The videos of each session will also be included below as they become available. View the schedule of events by clicking here.

Session I

Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Why Identity Matters

Presenter: Gerald Winslow

Music: Nick Zork

Welcome: Carmen Lau, Edwin Hernandez

Host: Bonnie Dwyer

Session II

Sabbath, 9-10:30 a.m.

Creativity, Culture, and the Future of Adventism

Presenters: Aimee Leukert, Sammy Reyes

Music: Nick Zork

Host: Joyce Newmyer

Session III

Sabbath, 11-12:30 p.m.

Worship Service

Living and Serving on a Sure Foundation: A Liturgy

Homily: Miguel Mendez

Host: Jason Hines

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.