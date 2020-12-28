Inter-American Division President Released After Four Days of Captivity

Pastor Elie Henry, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Inter-America, along with his adult daughter Irma, were released and unharmed on Dec. 28, 2020, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Pastor Henry and Irma went missing on the evening of Dec. 24, 2020.

“I have spoken with Pastor Henry and he has informed me that he and Irma were reunited with his wife, Ketlie, in Port-au-Prince, and all are doing well,” said Pastor Leonard Johnson, executive secretary of the church in Inter-America.

“We praise God for his protection over them,” continued Pastor Johnson. “Our church leaders and members across Inter-America and the world prayed for their release, and we are relieved and thankful to God.”

On behalf of the Division Administration, Pastor Johnson thanked the individuals and organizations who worked tirelessly and those who prayed for the safe return of Pastor Henry and Irma.

This article originally appeared on the website of the Inter-American Division of Seventh-day Adventists.

Image courtesy of the IAD.

