Important Official Statements from the Inter-American Division

December 27, 2020

The Henry family is continuing to actively work to obtain the safe release of Pastor Elie Henry and his daughter, Irma. Both have been detained by unknown individuals in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, since the evening of Dec. 24, 2020.

The Henry family continues to ask for prayers and patience during this time. The Henry family is asking everyone to not speculate on social media and take time to keep Pastor Henry and Irma in your prayers.

December 26, 2020

Administrators of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Inter-American Division issued the following statement:

The Henry family confirmed that Pastor Elie Henry, a regional spiritual leader of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and his daughter have been held by unknown persons in Haiti since the evening of December 24, 2020. The Henry family is in regular contact with Pastor Elie and understand that he and his daughter are doing as well as one might hope under the circumstances. The family and others are working diligently to secure their safe return.

The Henry family and the Church are asking you not to take part in social media speculation, but rather to ensure that your energy is used to keep Pastor Henry and his daughter Irma in your prayers during this difficult time.

This article originally appeared on the Inter-American Division website.

