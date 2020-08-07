Future Faith — with Peter Roennfeldt

Sydney Adventist Forum is producing a five-part series of Zoom interviews called Future Faith.

Future Faith features Seventh-day Adventists who are re-imagining their church and their faith for more effective mission.

In this second episode, which the Sydney Forum released on Friday, August 7, I talk redefining church with minister, evangelist, and church planter Dr. Peter Roennfeldt. He’s published a series of popular books that call us to look beyond traditional assumptions to see a revival of the movement of Jesus in our world today.

Watch the video on the Sydney Adventist Forum’s Facebook page here, on YouTube here, or below:

