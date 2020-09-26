Future Faith — with Lyndelle Peterson and Ken Long

Sydney Adventist Forum is producing a five-part series of Zoom interviews called Future Faith.

Future Faith features Seventh-day Adventists who are re-imagining their church and their faith for more effective mission.

In the fifth episode, the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Australia’s Stewardship Director Pastor Lyndelle Peterson talks Me- and G-economies with author Dr. Ken Long. A consultant with a doctorate in business administration, and qualifications in law and commerce, he’s outlined some of what he knows in The Giving Equation. A favorite mantra is, “God doesn’t need your money. Tithing is not a tax.” The two explore the concept of freedom of dependence.

Watch the video on the Sydney Adventist Forum’s Facebook page here, on YouTube here, or below:

This article was written by Brenton Stacey, Public Relations Officer, Avondale University College.

Image: video still.

