Future Faith — with Clansi Rogers and Ray Roennfeldt

Sydney Adventist Forum is producing a five-part series of Zoom interviews called Future Faith.

Future Faith features Seventh-day Adventists who are re-imagining their church and their faith for more effective mission.

In the fourth episode, Sydney Adventist Forum Vice-President Clansi Rogers talks fundamental beliefs with her mentor, former Avondale University College Vice-Chancellor and President Dr. Ray Roennfeldt. The two explore what impact formalizing our theology — and setting boundaries — has had on our faith community. Are we more exclusive or inclusive?

This article was written by Brenton Stacey, Public Relations Officer, Avondale University College.

Image: video still.

