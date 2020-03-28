Former Pacific Union Conference Treasurer Theodore R. "Ted" Bensen Passes Away

Former Pacific Union Conference Treasurer Theodore R. “Ted” Benson died the evening of March 8, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. Benson graduated from La Sierra Academy and was a graduate of Loma Linda University/La Sierra Campus, where he studied business administration and accounting. He began his long career with the Pacific Union in 1976 as a systems analyst, and he helped establish the computer operations department in the newly-constructed Pacific Union offices in Westlake Village, California. He served as associate treasurer from 1981 through 2001, as undertreasurer from 2002 through 2005, and as treasurer from 2006 until his retirement on March 31, 2019.

Benson is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly (née Wood), and their son, Ted Jr. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Camarillo Seventh-day Adventist church. The family has asked, in lieu of flowers, for memorial donations be made to Holbrook Seventh-day Adventist Indian School in Ted’s name.

This article originally appeared on the NAD website. Photo courtesy of the NAD website.

