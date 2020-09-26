Do you feel like leading just isn’t your thing? Do you have too much on your plate already to add leadership, too? Are you wary of leading when things are so uncertain?

If leadership is defined as influencing others, all Christians are called to lead. The Association of Adventist Women (AAW), in partnership with the Loma Linda University Church, has put together a series of six Sabbath vespers programs addressing leadership called Finding Purpose in Uncertain Times.

AAW’s new president, Nerida Taylor Bates, MD, PhD, brings women speakers from Africa, Australia, Europe, and the United States to share their combined expertise. The goal of this conference is to inspire women by sharing ways that women are serving God in different parts of the world during the uncertain times of COVID-19.

Beginning on October 10 and continuing through November 14, this conference is planned as a series of Sabbath evening vespers programs, broadcast live from Loma Linda University Church and available on-demand for vespers time zones around the world.

The vespers programs focus on advice for people leading during uncertain times. See below for the schedule of events with topics and participant information. Visit the Association of Adventist Women website for more information. Join online as each event is broadcast live at 5 p.m. (Pacific) or watch the recorded event on-demand.

October 10: Leading in Uncertain Times

Speaker: Linda Becker, PhD, former Vice President for Student Services, Union College

Facilitator: Heather Dawn Small, MA, Director, Women’s Ministry, General Conference of SDA

Panel: Andrea Luxton, PhD, President, Andrews University; Ella Simmons, EdD, General Vice-President, General Conference of SDA; Olive J. Hemmings, PhD, Professor of Ethics and Religion, Washington Adventist University

October 17: Self-care in Uncertain Times

Speaker: Sheryll Prinz McMillian, PhD, CEO, Christian Counseling Services

Facilitator: Beverly Buckles, DSW, Dean, School of Behavioral Health, Loma Linda University Health

Panel: Anita Roberts, MA, Women’s Ministry Director & Clergy-Spouse Care; Jamie Stodola, MA LMFT, Tustin Christian Counseling; Rita Mercer, PsyD, Seeking Safety Mt. Rubidoux Church

October 24: Ministering in Uncertain Times (Featuring Adventist Female Pastors of Africa Conference and The Sabbath Sofa Project)

Speaker: Sandra Roberts, DMin, President, Southeastern California Conference of SDA

Facilitator: Hyveth Williams, DMin, Director, Doctor of Ministry Program, Andrews University Seminary

Panel: Bev Maravilla, MA, Associate Pastor, Family, Children Ministries, La Sierra University Church; Marianne Dyrud, MA, Co-President Norway Union; Lola Moore Johnston, MDiv, Woodbridge Church, Bloom Conference

October 31: Serving in Uncertain Times (Featuring Restore a Child and Blythe Temporary Housing)

Speaker: Joy-Marie Butler, former SPD Women’s Ministries, founded ADRA’s Keep Girls Safe

Facilitator: Sandra Brooks, PhD, Director of REACH, Mt. Rubidoux Church

Panel: Elina Camarena, Pastor, Paradise Valley Spanish; Judy Rogers, Quilt/Mask Ministry, Loma Linda University Church; Cynthia Prime, MS, CEO, Saving Orphans through Healthcare and Outreach

November 7: Creating Health in Uncertain Times (Featuring 10,000 Toes)

Speaker: Gwendolyn Winston Foster, MPH, Philadelphia’s Fitness Csar

Facilitator: Nerida Bates, MD, PhD, Former Clinical Director Medical Microbiology, Loma Linda University Panel: Amanda Maggard, MBA, CEO AdventHealth Zephyrhills & Dade City; Eurides Lopes, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist Eureka, CA; Kathy Hayes, Arct, MD, OB Gyn, advocate for Days for Girls

November 14: Creating Community in Uncertain Times

Speaker: Lori Barker, PhD, Professor of Psychology, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Facilitator: Yamileth Bazan, PhD, Vice President for Student Life, La Sierra University

Panel: Charissa Roxas, Digital Content Director, Crosswalk; Melody Tan, MA, Project Director, Mums at the Table; Rev. Bronica Martindale-Taylor, Chair, San Bernardino Police Department African American Advisory, Youth Ministries New Hope Baptist Church

The international lineup of speakers takes full advantage of the virtual format’s global access. The event is free, but donations are appreciated at the AAW website.

Because the gospel commission calls everyone to share Christ, the AAW believes all Christians will glean strategies of courage and persistence necessary in these uncertain times from this vespers series.

The Association of Adventist Women will award five Women of the Year Awards via a ZOOM celebration Sunday, November 15 at 8 p.m. (Pacific). Two Champions of Justice will also be awarded. Awards cover women and men from three continents. Register for this event on the AAW website. The event is $15 for non-members.

The Association of Adventist Women aspires to meet the unique needs of Adventist women in all areas of endeavor. Their mission is to foster the participation of women in all leadership roles in Seventh-day Adventist organizations, congregations, and communities. Visit the Association of Adventist Women website for more information.

