Escrito Está Holds Virtual Meetings with Nearly 250,000 Views

Between April 18-25, 2020, Robert Costa, speaker/director for the It Is Written Spanish language ministry Escrito Está, shared hope with people in Mexico. Under quarantine orders himself, Pastor Costa conducted an online evangelistic series for the North Mexican Union entitled “El poder de la Esperanza” (“The Power of Hope”) from his home.

The event was live streamed through Facebook and YouTube. Due to the online platform, other conferences and churches throughout the North America, Central America, and South America, and Western Europe, joined the event. The attendance peaked with 247,000 views opening weekend and remained strong with 170,000 consistent views night after night.

“I am so excited to see people making decisions for Jesus Christ,” said Costa, “We are living in unprecedented times and it’s an honor and a privilege to share hope with people looking for answers.”

The event was preceded by social media invitations and special training sessions for church members to invite their friends and relatives to join the online meetings. On the closing Sabbath, 204 baptisms were held in the North Mexican Union, despite government restrictions limiting churches to groups of 10. More than 1,200 baptisms have been requested once restrictions are lifted, and Bible studies continue for many more.

Additional information about the series, including links to watch the presentations, may be found at the following link: https://escritoesta.org/2020/04/20/el-poder-de-la-esperanza/.

Costa, who is also the associate ministerial secretary and evangelist for the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, will be conducting other online series for Honduras, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua next month. Also in May, Costa will begin a series for North America entitled “Esperanza en Jesus” (“Hope in Jesus”) as a part of the It Is Written Hope Awakens series that began April 17. The series can be watched at hopeawakens.org.

This article was written by Ellen Hostetler and originally appeared on the NAD website.

Photo courtesy of the NAD website and provided by It Is Written.

