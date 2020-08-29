Election Process Identified for New NAD Executive Secretary

The North American Division (NAD) leadership has identified the process to elect a new executive secretary. The position became vacant when G. Alexander Bryant was elected NAD president on July 9, 2020. Bryant has notified the members of the standing NAD Nominating Committee that they will meet on Monday, August 17, to select a name to be recommended to the NAD Executive Committee, which will then vote on the recommendation on August 18. Both the standing NAD Nominating Committee and the NAD Executive Committee will be chaired by Bryant.

On Thursday, August 20, the General Conference Executive Committee will meet to vote the name recommended by the NAD Executive Committee. The NAD executive secretary, along with the two other NAD officer positions of president and treasurer, are voted by the General Conference Executive Committee and then assigned to work for the North American Division.

The new NAD executive secretary will join Bryant and Randy Robinson, NAD treasurer, as the leadership team of a division with more than 1.2 million members in the countries of Bermuda, Canada, Guam, Micronesia, and the United States.

“We ask the members in our territory to pray for this process,” said Bryant. “It takes all of us working together to advance God's kingdom.”

This press release originally appeared on the North American Division website and is reprinted here with permission. Photo courtesy of the NAD.

