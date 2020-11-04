Dear Grandparents—a message of love from around the world

#dear grandparents, a short social media clip is bringing both a smile and a tear to grandparents, parents and children around the world.

Already being translated and subtitled in a multitude of languages including Romanian, Slovenian, Spanish and Swedish, 15 children show their love and concern for their grandparents, each speaking in their own language in a global act emphasizing that “you are not alone”.

The very first reaction as the video was released this morning was, “Thank you! [It] brought tears to my eyes, and I'm not even a grandma... grandparents are sure going to love it.”

Parents of contributors are impressed with the end result. Sharing it on Facebook one wrote, “My kids were happy to be part of this. They do miss their grandparents and send virtual hugs and kisses every day.”

The video has already been shared extensively as a Facebook video.

This is the second in a series of #dearcornavirus videos generated by the GAiN Europe leadership team. The aim is to encourage and bring hope to a world-wide audience in a style they can identify with and understand.

#dearcoronavirus has been translated into multiple languages and shared across many platforms.

The first video, released on Friday 20 March was a challenging, personal letter written to the virus itself by participants in 40 countries with 32 languages. Appropriately, it started in Chinese and then moved across every continent of the world, bar Antarctica, thus showing #dearcoronavirus that something positive can go viral as well.

Adrian Dure from Hope Channel Germany is the lead producer and is so excited that he has hardly slept for the last two weeks. “We know that the video is running and has been used in at least in 30 countries,” he says. Some regions, like Europe and Inter-America, published the video on Twitter and Facebook. “We have reports from many countries from Central America, Asia, Europe, the USA, and South America,” he added.

Dan Weber, Communication director for the North American Division, posted it on the NAD Vimeo feed and sent the link to all of his Unions. They were so impressed that, Weber reports, most of them reposted it.

The General Conference helped the production to go viral, sharing it on their account and then highlighting it to Division Communication directors across the world. Those directors have reacted positively, many participating in current and future productions. The same is true for Adventist Review and Hope Channel, making it truly a global network project.

For Chinese, the team leader was Adventist, not so his translators. He reported, “They are not Christians, so they found it moving and discussed it with me.” They have agreed to work translating the next project.

The hashtag #dearcoronaviurs became a trend last Saturday, especially in English and the Hispanic countries. Dure reports, “Even some news platforms published the hashtag and reported on this hashtag and initiative.” Instagrammers and social influencers reposted the video, including some Christian musicians and even a football player.

It is difficult to judge the impact in numbers as the video was reposted in so many forms and languages. Perhaps numbers do not matter so much, although they are in the hundred's of thousands. What is vital is that, as Adventists, we have been able to share a message of hope. And for the GAiN leadership team, despite time and budget constraints, that is the reason they plan to continue.

This article was written by Victor Hulbert and originally appeared on the TED News Network of the Trans-European Division.

Photo courtesy of the TED News Network.

