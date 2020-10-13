CoLab INC Hosts Annual Collegiate Pitch Competitions for SDA Students

This year, CoLab INC will be hosting its LaunchU Collegiate Pitch Event in various SDA schools including Walla Walla University, Pacific Union College, Southern Adventist University and Oakwood University for its second consecutive year. For the 2020-2021 school year the program will be adding two more schools, Southwestern Adventist University in Texas, and Burman University in Canada. The pitch competitions are scheduled for the 2021 spring term with the intent of encouraging young entrepreneurs at the collegiate level by providing startup capital and mentorship opportunities.

This year CoLab INC will award a combined amount of $60K in startup funding, split accordingly per school:

1st- Place: $5,000, 5 hours of professional mentorship and a trip to pitch at CoLab INC Moxie Business Summit

$5,000, 5 hours of professional mentorship and a trip to pitch at CoLab INC Moxie Business Summit 2nd- Place: $3,000 and 5 hours of mentorship

3rd- Place: $2,000

Julian Waddell, business professor at Oakwood University shares the impact LaunchU had on campus, “The biggest hurdle that student entrepreneurs encounter is access to seed capital and because of that, startup ventures aren't pursued as regularly as they should within a safe academic environment. Thanks to CoLab INC, we have been able to develop our entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

To be part of the upcoming 2020-2021 LaunchU Pitch Competition students must register and submit their application by January 10, 2021, at colabinc.org. The finalists will be competing for a combined prize of $10K in funding, professional mentorship, and registration to CoLab’s Moxie Business Summit & Pitch Event, in April.

If you know a student in any of the participating schools, encourage them to submit their application for a chance to win startup funding and mentorship to grow their business. “We are excited to continue fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship across SDA campuses around the world” — Ryan Dye, Executive Director.

About CoLab INC

We believe launching an idea should be easier, which is why we facilitate regular workshops, pitch events and one-on-one coaching sessions to help entrepreneurs, nonprofit founders, and filmmakers to chart a course for success.

Our company is funded by successful industry leaders who are passionate about giving back by helping students achieve their goals.

This article was written by Karla Guzman and originally appeared on the CoLab Inc. website.

Image courtesy of CoLab Inc.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.