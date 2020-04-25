Challenging Loneliness. Challenging Coronavirus. Providing Hope.

With the strong “stay at home” message from governments and authorities, loneliness can be one of the negative side effects of this Coronavirus pandemic.

Easter is a time when traditionally people and families meet for extra times of fellowship and worship — and often take the opportunity of spring sunshine to get out in nature.

Sadly, this Easter was different. We are at home. Isolated. Many are lonely. Loneliness is one of the side effects of the coronavirus. The separation from our loved ones is one of the most problematic aspects of this forced confinement. How should we react?

#dearcoronavirus 4 tackles this problem head-on. This beautifully produced video, released to coincide with the Easter holiday weekend, includes contributions from Central American countries, up to Iceland, across to Japan and south to Brazil.

Video #4 is now available. Loneliness! You can watch (and share) the English version below or by clicking here.

“Thank you for your creative approach in helping people find eternal values during this very difficult time across the globe,” writes Pastor Ted Wilson, President of the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.” He is just one of the many thousands of people who are sharing these messages on their own social media, translating them into multiple languages, and sharing hope.

“These are amazing videos,” Heather Keough from Dublin, Ireland, commented after last week’s release. “This one actually brought tears to my eyes. Love it.” Nina Silva added, “Thank God for His promises.”

Joy Elliot also responded on social media. “Lovely post. It feels as if we are living in a surreal world where every day is Sunday — no traffic, people or open shops except one or two... This feeling of togetherness is very important and reminiscent of WW2. I hope the feeling will continue.”

With this growing response from around the world, Corrado Cozzi, Inter-European Division communication director states, “We are thankful for this expanding network of cooperation that allows us to share such a positive, global message of hope.” He is part of the five-person team that leads the #dearcoronavirus project.

The GAiN Europe leadership team meets regularly to coordinate #dearcoronavirus projects.

“The distribution of this #dearcoronavirus series across social networks helps this message of hope to go viral,” adds Victor Hulbert, communication director for the Trans-European Division. He is impressed by the many Unions that are rapidly translating the clips into their own languages.

Spanish is always released on the same day as English, while small countries like Estonia translate and play the videos during their online Sabbath worship services, as well as on social media.

Klaus Popa from Hope Media Germany states, “The collaboration we currently experience fills me with joy. A dream comes true. For years we have continuously worked towards finding models for working in a network. Step by step we moved on. And now, we see it happening in this global crisis. Unbelievable.”

This latest #dearcoronavirus video is the fourth in a series produced by GAiN Europe leadership along with active partners from other parts of the world. Adrian Dure Cayrus is the lead producer and coordinator. He comes with a breadth of experience having worked on previous collaborative series such as “Rest,” a documentary about the Sabbath, “This is my mission” social media clips and, most recently, “Fathers” as part of the GAiN Europe network project. “My feeling is that God was preparing the way, starting many years ago, to be ready in these difficult times,” he states.

The fifth team member comes with a publishing background. Norel Iacob is editor of the Romanian Signs of the Times and is working globally to publish articles and a book that will assist people during this pandemic. With his expertise there are plans to rapidly launch a website that shares key articles on the COVID-19 crisis.

How you can help?

#dearcoronavirus is a positive message of hope being shared around the world in multiple languages. Be part of this program of hope by sharing with your circle of friends across your social media platforms. You can watch the whole series on this YouTube playlist and on Facebook.

The editorial team wish you an especially blessed time throughout this Easter season as we contemplate the meaning of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This article was originally published on the TED News Network, the official news service of the Trans-European Division of the Seventh-day Adventist church. It is reprinted here with permission.

Images courtesy of the TED.

