BREAKING: Executive Committee Votes to Postpone GC Session Until Spring 2021

According to sources, the General Conference Executive Committee voted today, March 19, 2020, to postpone GC Session, which was originally scheduled for June 25–July 4 of this year. The Session is now scheduled for May 20–25, 2021. The location will still be Indianapolis, Indiana, but it will be a scaled down event with no exhibits. Only delegates — and their spouses and children — will be invited, along with necessary support staff. GC leadership terms will extend until the 2021 GC Session.

The vote was in response to the GC Administrative Committee’s (ADCOM) vote on Tuesday, March 17, to recommend postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation with GC Session has been rapidly changing, as just the day before, GC President Ted Wilson stated in a video message that, “there have been no plans to postpone this Session.”

UPDATE (March 19 at 6:00 p.m. EDT): The official announcement from the Adventist News Network is now available here.

Further Reading:

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image: Wikimedia.org / SpectrumMagazine.org

