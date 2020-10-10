Andrews University Releases Daniel/Revelation Bible Study Journal

In what may be a first for Adventist publishing, Andrews University has released a small book containing only the biblical books of Daniel and Revelation, with study notes, in the form of a study journal, according to Andrea Luxton, president of Andrews University and chair of the Andrews University Press Board.

Luxton said the publication, “The Great Prophetic Books of Daniel and Revelation: A Bible Study Journal,” became officially available to customers the first of September. She said it is already receiving wide appreciation from church leaders and pastors who see its immediate usefulness for public evangelism, small group ministry and personal spiritual revival.

“The world is changing rapidly and we are surrounded by uncertainty and anxiety. In that context the books of Daniel and Revelation provide both a needed frame of hope and the certainty that God will work out His purposes in this world,” Luxton said. “Thus, this little book is very timely. And Ellen White’s specific counsel about distributing those parts of scripture in this form gives us extra confidence that this is an opportunity we cannot and should not miss.”

Luxton said that more than 5,000 pastors in North America will receive the book over the next few months, with financial sponsorship from Andrews, The Foundation for Adventist Education (established by the Zinke family), and the North American Division (NAD) Ministerial Association.

“We see the immediate value of this little book for helping our members sharpen the essential prophetic focus of our faith,” said Ivan Williams, director of the NAD Ministerial Association. “And our pastors across this great division are in a good position to know how to use it in their churches, and in their outreach. So, we have been pleased to help make sure that each one gets a copy. They will take it from there.”

And they already are. Ronald Knott, director of Andrews University Press, said pastors in two conferences that have just received the books have already ordered more than 2,000 copies for their churches and public evangelism. One of those conferences is already discussing plans to use 5,000 more for a major evangelistic event next year.

The development of the book was inspired by comments Ellen White made in 1898 to John Harvey Kellogg, and again in 1902 to her son W.C. White, according to Knott. “She said that she had been ‘instructed that the prophecies of Daniel and the Revelation should be printed in small books, together with the necessary explanations, and should be sent all over the world.’ So that’s exactly what we’ve done, and are doing,” Knott said. “We will be content to be proven wrong, but up to now, we think this may be the first time that Adventist publishing has produced such a work.”

The Ellen White quotation appears on a jacket wrap on the front of the 176-page small-format book. Overall, the book is designed with the same manufacturing specifications as high-quality blank book journals. It features easy-to-read, two-color printing of the Bible text, high-grade paper for writing, cover foil stamping and rounded corners, and a marker ribbon.

“This really is a Bible study journal,” Knott said. “It is intended to make the study of these two books of the Bible a practical, beautiful, and interactive experience.”

The Bible text, using the New King James Version, appears on each left page. At the top of the right page, blank lines are provided for making notes or journaling. The bottom of the right page contains the relevant notes on the Bible text from the “Andrews Study Bible.”

“We are particularly pleased to be able to use the excellent material from the Andrews Study Bible,” Knott said. “That great resource for the church was released exactly ten years ago, and so it is fitting that we could marshal that content into use for this product that is so relevant to our time.”

“The Great Prophetic Books of Daniel and Revelation: A Bible Study Journal” retails for $14.99 and may be purchased in large quantities for major discounts. It is available from Adventist Book Centers (1-800-765-6955), Andrews University Press (800-467-6369) and on-line at universitypress.andrews.edu.

Founded in 1874, Andrews University is the flagship institution of higher education for the Seventh-day Adventist Church and offers more than 160 areas of study, including advanced degrees. Its main campus is in Berrien Springs, Michigan, but the University also provides instruction at colleges and universities in more than 25 countries around the world.

This article was written by Jeff Boyd and originally appeared on the Andrews University. website.

Image courtesy of Andrews University.

