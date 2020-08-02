Andrews University Receives CAA Accreditation

The Master of Science in speech-language pathology, offered by the Andrews University School of Communication Sciences & Disorders (SCSD), has received the full five-year accreditation from the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association’s Council on Academic Association (CAA).

This was the program’s first accreditation award, and it permits the SCSD to offer a Master of Science (MS) in speech-language pathology.

“This accomplishment is extremely exciting for Andrews University, our local Michigan/Indiana community and our church. Up until now only one other Seventh-day Adventist institution offered a Master of Science in speech-language pathology program,” explains Heather Ferguson, chair of the School of Communication Sciences & Disorders and program director of the MS in speech-language pathology.

Prior to this accreditation visit, the program had spent five years developing their program and curriculum, per the CAA’s expectations. During these five years 100 percent of the program’s students passed the national examination for speech-language pathology. Ninety-eight percent of these students graduated on time, and 93 percent of the graduates have employment in the field.

“The profession of speech-language pathology is viable. There are many jobs, population options and service environments,” says Ferguson. “This is a blessing and an honor for Andrews University—to have offered undergraduate degrees in speech-language pathology and audiology and to now offer this graduate program.”

For more information about the Andrews University School of Communication Sciences & Disorders, please visit andrews.edu/chhs/speech/.

Founded in 1874, Andrews University is the flagship institution of higher education for the Seventh-day Adventist Church and offers more than 200 areas of study, including advanced degrees. Its main campus is in Berrien Springs, Michigan, but the University also provides instruction at colleges and universities in more than 25 countries around the world.

This article originally appeared on Andrews University website.

Photo courtesy of AU website, Darren Heslop, University Communication Staff Photographer.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.