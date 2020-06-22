Adventist History and Racism — Video Discussion

Seventh-day Adventist historians Benjamin Baker and Kevin Burton talked with Ivor and Atonte Myers on June 20, 2020 about Adventist history and race.

The topics covered during this 3-hour discussion include: Millerites and abolition, Black Millerites, Adventists and slavery, Ellen White and race, the FBI and Adventists, Adventists and Evangelicals, Adventist views on America, Adventists and Civil Rights, Adventists in outer space, Lucy Byard, and Regional Conferences.

WATCH Adventist History and Racism:

Video courtesy of Campbell Seventh-day Adventist Church, shared with permission.

Image: Black Millerites. Courtesy of Benjamin Baker.

