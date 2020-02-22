Adventist HealthCare and Howard University Hospital Sign Management Services Agreement

Adventist HealthCare and Howard University, which operates Howard University Hospital in the District of Columbia, announced today that the two organizations have signed a three-year management services agreement in which Adventist HealthCare will bring in a senior leadership team to help strengthen the hospital’s presence in the region. The agreement begins Feb. 17, 2020.

"Adventist HealthCare and Howard University Hospital share long traditions of caring for our communities," said Terry Forde, President & CEO of Adventist HealthCare, one of the longest-serving providers in the D.C. region. "We want Howard to continue to be a vital healthcare provider to meet the growing needs of the community, the region and the country now and in the future."

As part of the agreement, Adventist HealthCare will work with Howard University to build a new replacement hospital as part of the overall strategy to continue serving the community and region.

The partnership between these two institutions will provide access for the talented Howard medical trainees, residents, medical students and graduates to train and work within Adventist HealthCare’s network of hospitals. This is vitally important given the national shortage of diverse physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Howard University is the No. 1 producer of black applicants to U.S. medical schools. Today’s announcement will allow Howard to continue to provide high-quality care to the local community in a culturally focused atmosphere.

"This is a historic day for Howard University because this union with Adventist HealthCare signifies a stronger foundation for building our academic programs and it enhances our ability to train the next generation of healthcare professionals," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA. "I’d like to thank Adventist HealthCare, the Howard University Board of Trustees, the leadership of the District of Columbia, our friends in the local unions, and the hard-working men and women of Howard University Hospital who helped to make this dream a reality."

The new CEO of Howard University Hospital will be Anita L. A. Jenkins, former president of Sycamore Medical Center near Dayton, Ohio. Sycamore is part of the Kettering Health Network in Ohio. Jenkins also served as COO of Kettering Medical Center for four years. Jenkins brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to the hospital.

"I look forward to working with the dedicated physicians, nurses and employees at the hospital to build upon Howard’s historic legacy of providing quality and compassionate care to the community," Jenkins said.

Adventist HealthCare, founded in 1907, serves patients throughout the D.C. region. Based in Gaithersburg, MD, it employs close to 6,000 people, has more than 1,700 physicians and cares for more than 750,000 community members each year. It includes three acute-care hospitals: Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center and Fort Washington Medical Center. It also features: two rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient clinics; mental health services; physician practices, home care services and outpatient locations.

"We are excited to utilize the experience and resources of the prestigious Adventist HealthCare network to bring in a new level of best practices to our current systems," said Hugh Mighty, M.D., Howard University VP of Clinical Affairs and Dean of the College of Medicine. "As the number one producer of black medical graduates, Howard University has a mission to train students to serve diverse communities. This agreement further strengthens our ability to continue this mission right here in the heart of D.C."

About Adventist HealthCare

Based in Gaithersburg, Md., Adventist HealthCare is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C. region, and one of the largest employers in the state of Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group, Imaging and Urgent Care.

About Howard University Hospital

Howard University Hospital is a private, nonprofit institution that has served the community for more than 150 years. It is one of the most comprehensive health systems in D.C., with a Level 1 Trauma Center and an emergency department that sees approximately 50,000 patients annually. It is recognized as a national leader in training future doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

This article originally appeared on the Adventist HealthCare website.

Photo by Hush Naidoo on Unsplash

