Adventist Health St. Helena temporarily suspends patient care due to Glass fire

Out of an abundance of caution, Adventist Health St. Helena is temporarily suspending patient care services and evacuating all patients, due to the Glass Fire, President Steven Herber, MD, announced Sunday morning. All patients will be transferred to other hospital locations in a safe and orderly manner, and their family members will be notified.

“The safety and well-being of our patients and associates are our highest priority,” Herber said. “We’re in close communication with fire officials and began transferring some patients early this morning as a precaution.”

During the patient care suspension, the emergency department will not be accepting patients, and surgeries will be postponed. Medical offices on the campus will reach out to patients who have appointments.

Patients’ family members will be notified of their loved ones’ new location, he said. Those who have questions may call 707-963-3611.

This article was written by Linda Williams and originally appeared on the Adventist Health website.

