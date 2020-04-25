Adventist Development and Relief Agency Aids Healthcare Workers in Loma Linda, California

Doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and more are just some of the countless workers in healthcare on the frontline fighting against time to help severely ill patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the battle wages on to aid numerous patients, so is the need for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Loma Linda University Health (LLUH), a leading teaching hospital in Southern California’s San Bernardino County, have staff working around the clock to ensure the community in the midst of the pandemic receives critical medical care. Recently, LLUH’s Adult Hospital Services reached out to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) requesting aid with getting PPEs.

“Time is life and getting essential workers proper life-saving resources during these unchartered times is critical. The staff at Loma Linda University Health are putting their lives on the line for as many people as possible, but they need to be equipped with reliable gear to continue providing top-notch care,” says Michael Kruger, ADRA’s president. “We are honored that Loma Linda thought of us, and proud to help provide immediate assistance where it’s needed most.”

PPEs may include additional protective clothing such as helmets, goggles, face shields, or other garments, that are especially important for healthcare workers as they reduce employee exposure to hazards or infectious agents, in this case, the coronavirus.

“One often does not recognize the value of a family until a need arises,” says Loma Linda University Health president Richard H. Hart, MD, DrPH. “This has been the situation for Loma Linda University Health over the past month as we have faced the COVID-19 pandemic with many possibly positive patients arriving to our hospitals and clinics. We are deeply grateful to ADRA, our sister organization in service, for providing a large amount of Personal Protective Equipment to protect our employees during this critical time.”

WATCH Dr. Hart’s message to ADRA.

Within 48 hours of LLUH’s request, ADRA was able to ship nearly 45,000 PPEs to LLUH’s supply management unit, complete with N95 masks, isolation gowns, gloves, and more.

“Our highest priority will always be the health and safety of our patients, employees, students and community,” says Rachelle Bussell, MA, RN, CFRE, ­­senior vice president for advancement. “This gift will help us to provide lifesaving protection—a necessity during one of the most urgent public health crises in generations.”

Getting PPEs still poses a lingering challenge as hospitals in the nation face rationing of medical supplies and PPEs amid the pandemic bringing a surge in requests. In suburban areas, hospitals are reportedly not getting access to PPE stockpiles as fast as inner-city hospitals and PPEs that are ordered take up to at least 25 to 30 working days to be delivered.

As stay-at-home orders remain, the number of people affected increases. As of April, San Bernardino alone has had 72* deaths and more than 1,000* confirmed cases due to the pandemic. Globally, more than 2.6 million people have contracted coronavirus, with the United States ranked number one worldwide with the most confirmed cases at nearly 900,000*. (*These numbers are likely to change as the pandemic sweeps the globe.)

ADRA is responding on an international effort, providing PPEs and delivering coronavirus relief aid in more than 33 countries. More will be provided on this story as it develops.

Read more about ADRA’s response to COVID-19 at ADRA.org/coronavirus and/or to show your support, visit ADRA.org/CovidResponse.

Learn more about LLUH’s response to COVID-19 at https://lluh.org/patients-visitors/health-wellness/coronavirus-information-and-updates?rsource=lluh.org/coronavirus.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church serving in 118 countries. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. ADRA’s purpose is to serve humanity so all may live as God intended. For more information, visit ADRA.org.

Loma Linda University Health includes Loma Linda University’s eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center’s six hospitals and more than 900 faculty physicians located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Established in 1905, Loma Linda University Health is a global leader in education, research and clinical care. It offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality health care to over 40,000 inpatients and 1.5 million outpatients each year. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission “to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

This article was provided by ADRA and originally appeared on the ADRA website.

Photo courtesy of Loma Linda University Health. Senior Vice President for Advancement Rachelle Bussell expresses appreciation to ADRA with a heart-shaped hand sign for the pallets of PPEs delivered.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.