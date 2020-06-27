ADRA Unites with Adventist Community Services to Help Feed Families in the U.S.

In partnership with Adventist Community Services (ACS) of the North American Division (NAD), the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), the global humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church has provided funding to expand the services of more than 200 Adventist food pantries across the U.S.

This three-month $150,000 project will help meet the increasing demand for food essentials from families and individuals who have been hit the hardest by massive lay-offs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and people who have been left homeless. Food relief operations will take place at ACS-owned food pantries and will focus on communities who have been left vulnerable.

ADRA is allocating this food assistance through ACS to 25 operating food pantries, including Allegheny East, Arkansas-Louisiana, Carolina, Chesapeake, Central California, Central States, Georgia Cumberland, Greater New York, Lake Region, Michigan, Nevada-Utah, New Jersey, Northeastern, Northern California, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Potomac, South Central, South Atlantic, Southeastern, Southern New England, Texas, Upper Columbia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

“In many communities families are struggling to access food and other basic services to care for their families. This is causing additional stress to many people who are already facing serious challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, including joblessness and lack of funds. We hope that through this initiative our food pantries will become a refuge for families and individuals who need support, but also love and hope,” says G. Alexander Bryant, executive secretary of the North American Division.

This is part of a larger $2.4 million COVID-19 aid package that also includes personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies valued at $2.3 million that will be delivered to health facilities in 10 states across the U.S.

“In the midst of this health crisis, we must remember that nearly 40 million people in the U.S. are currently without a job and are doing their best to feed their families. It is our hope that in working with the Adventist Church, we can reach those most at risk and provide a difference in the lives of so many people,” says Michael Kruger, president of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency.

"This critical community engagement initiative was made possible through mutual collaboration between Adventist Community Services and ADRA International. We are thankful for ‘Partnering in Mission’ with the ADRA International agency as we support the food relief efforts through the local ACS centers and their communities across the U.S.,” says Sung Kwon, NAD ACS executive director.

ADRA has been responding globally to the COVID-19 pandemic in over 70 countries, including the U.S., to help more than two million families heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus health crisis. ADRA’s response teams are providing a range of humanitarian assistance that varies from country to country. This includes the distribution of hand sanitizers, food kits, cash vouchers, face masks, as well as hygiene training.

ADRA continues to be on the frontline providing continuous relief aid to countries worldwide. To help with ADRA’s ongoing emergency response in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit ADRA.org/covidresponse.

About ADRA

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the global humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church serving in 118 countries. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. ADRA’s purpose is to serve humanity so all may live as God intended. For more information, visit ADRA.org.

About Adventist Community Services

Adventist Community Services is the official community outreach ministry of the Adventist Church in the North American Division territories which comprises of Canada, the United States of America, Guam and Micronesia, and Bermuda. ACS serves the whole person, a concept known as holistic ministry whose mission is to “serve communities in Christ’s name.”

This article was written by Kimi-Roux James and originally appeared on the ADRA website.

Photo courtesy of ADRA website.

