ADRA Provides $2.4 Million in Food Assistance and Medical Supplies to Expand Adventist Community Services U.S. COVID-19 Response

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), the humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, will provide food and medical supplies worth $2.4 million to the North American Division’s Adventist Community Services (ACS), to expand relief to families and essential workers in the U.S. who are impacted by and responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

"As Christ is our example in all things, so must the Adventist Church continue to demonstrate love toward our neighbors. Working together to tackle challenges during this pandemic speaks volumes for Christians and all humanity. I want to especially thank ADRA and its partners for this significant gift to provide such critical assistance,” says Dan Jackson, NAD president.

"Keeping families healthy and healthcare workers safe has never been more critical than now. This is why ADRA is proud to partner with the Adventist Church in the U.S. and ACS to ensure that we serve children, families and essential workers during this health crisis,” ADRA’s President Michael Kruger says. “We want to extend our appreciation to our friends at Partnership for Humanity, including Globus Relief, American Logistics Aid Network, Airlink, and others for working closely with us to secure on-time delivery of the supplies.”

Where the Assistance Will Go

• Food pantries­—Thousands of families across the U.S. will receive food parcels at designated Adventist Church food pantries. ADRA has committed $150,000 to be allocated by ACS to NAD Conferences.

Food relief operations will be coordinated over the next three months across the U.S. to meet the surging demand for food essentials from families and individuals hit hard by massive lay-offs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

• Medical supplies—Medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth $2.3 million will be distributed by ACS among NAD conferences where demand is high, including the Alaska Conference, Chesapeake Conference (Maryland), Greater New York Conference, Southern California Conference and the Texas Conference. Each conference will receive up to 20 pallets of supplies.

Demand for PPE and medical supplies among hospitals and healthcare facilities has increased sharply in the U.S. in recent weeks as the pandemic has swept the nation. Access to these supplies take up to 30 working days to be delivered, putting additional pressure on health systems and healthcare workers.

"The support of ADRA has been much appreciated,” shares Sung Kwon, NAD ACS executive director. “As a unified team, ADRA and ACS, together we are strong. Together we will not just persevere; we will demonstrate the steadfast love of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

ADRA’s COVID-19 Global Response

ADRA has been responding globally in over 70 countries, including the U.S., to help more than 2.7 million families and communities heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus health crisis. ADRA’s response teams are providing a range of humanitarian assistance that varies from country to country. This includes the distribution of hand sanitizers, food kits, cash vouchers, face masks, as well as hygiene training.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented need around the world, more than 38 million people have been left unemployed in the US alone, and many food banks in the nation are seeing a rise in food shortages.

ADRA continues to be on the frontline providing continuous relief aid to countries worldwide. To help with ADRA’s ongoing emergency response in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit ADRA.org/covidresponse.

About ADRA

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church serving in 118 countries. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. ADRA’s purpose is to serve humanity so all may live as God intended. For more information, visit ADRA.org.

About Adventist Community Services

Adventist Community Services is the official community outreach ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist church in the North American Division territories which comprises of North America, Guam and Micronesia, and Bermuda. ACS serves the whole person, a concept known as holistic ministry whose mission is to “serve communities in Christ’s name.”

This article was written by Kimi-Roux James and originally appeared on the ADRA website.

Photo courtesy of ADRA.

