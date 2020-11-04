ADRA Aids the Most Vulnerable Worldwide as COVID-19 Pandemic Persists

COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, which started to appear in December 2019, has now become a pandemic and caused major disruptions globally.

The numbers look bleaker and increase by the day. To date, more than 870,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, with more than 43,000 reported deaths. The good news is that more than 185,000 people who contracted the virus have recovered. Around the world, stay-at-home, lockdown and shelter-in-place orders continue to be implemented to help minimize further transmission of the virus.

“ADRA has also been affected by this virus in the way we deliver humanitarian aid,” says Mario Oliveira, director for emergency management at the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA). “Many of ADRA’s international programs have been redirected to include a COVID-19 component, taking advantage of the infrastructure, personnel, and trust of the communities.”

Oliveira adds that ADRA is supporting vulnerable and underserved communities, especially low-income families, elderly people, individuals facing layoffs, and many more, to ensure they receive needed assistance.

From left - Rebecca Auriant, Victorian Conference ADRA director, Beata Stednik, project manager for ADRA Casey, and Debra Fricke, project manager for ADRA Pakenham.

“In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our dedicated workers are on the frontlines of the coronavirus response providing a range of assistance that varies from country to country,” Oliveira says. “This includes the distribution of hand sanitizers, food kits, cash vouchers, face masks, as well as hygiene awareness and training, and advice for communities and health workers to ensure they stay healthy, and much more.”

ADRA continues to deliver care, in partnership with Latter-Day Saints Charities, to help more than 77,000 households around the world where lives have been disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic. Plans are also in place to assist communities long-term during the recovery phase.

Donations to help ADRA provide support for people in need during the pandemic are accepted at ADRA.org/covidresponse.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. For more information, visit ADRA.org.

This article was written by Kimi-Roux James and originally appeared on the ADRA website.

Photos courtesy of ADRA.

