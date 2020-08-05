The 555: Our Community of Contributors

The numbers are eye-opening.

In 2019, 555 of you from around the world contributed financially to Adventist Forum which sponsors the Spectrum community’s website, social media presence, quarterly journal, podcast, newsletter, annual conferences, and special events.

In each of the past three years, between 730,000 to 880,000 of you visited the Spectrum website to find content that makes Adventism interesting. You wanted to see unbiased reporting and to participate in the journey of imagining something different. You wanted to love the Lord with ALL your mind and to appreciate the growth that comes from the fertile field that grows from the Spectrum community’s online efforts. This was made possible by the generosity of these 555. Thousands more follow us on Twitter and Facebook and share our postings with hundreds of others, thanks to the 555.

Intellectually curious. Seekers of truth. Appreciative of the complexity and messiness of the environment around us, yet looking for Kingdom of God commitment and action in this lifetime. Respectful of other viewpoints. Unafraid of questions, debate, and new information. Longing and striving for closer union with God and neighbor. Such are the outstanding attributes of our expanding global Spectrum community members.

And, it appears by the statistics, that 727,833 to 881,643 of you have also been enjoying the benefits of Spectrum citizenry. We appreciate your involvement in our community, and invite you to now join in sustaining our mission through a financial gift.

Yes, we have been blessed by a “five loaves and two fishes” miracle for many years as a relatively small number — currently 555 — make all the riches and blessings of the Spectrum community possible. However, there are many more things we would like to do for all of you and with you in the coming months and years.

Could we change the numbers by September 15, 2020 to report that 1,110 of you are financial partners in our mission? That 555 more of you will raise your paddle with a gift? Any amount will be gratefully received.

And to those of you among the 555, thank you for making everything possible.

Five loaves and two fish. This story of Jesus feeding 5,000 men as well as additional women and children from this small and simple offering reminds us of the possibilities unleashed when we are in the presence of the Divine. We look forward to the 555 increasing this year.

Give now by clicking here.

With gratitude,

Juli Miller

Adventist Forum board member, writer, and long-time friend of Spectrum.

P.S. Did you know? Unlike other Adventist publications, Spectrum is NOT funded by the church. As an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 organization, we have relied on our readers to sustain us for over 50 years. We greatly appreciate your support. You will receive a tax-deductible receipt for your gift. Give now by clicking here.

Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.