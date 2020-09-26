The 2020 Beach Lecture: Scripture and Violence

For the first time in its history, the Newbold Diversity Centre’s Beach Lecture will be held online and feature three speakers rather than one!

Here are the details:

The 2020 Beach Lecture

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

7:30 p.m. (BST)

Topic: Scripture and Violence — Christian, Jewish, and Muslim perspectives

Speakers: Julia Snyder, Daniel Weiss, Omar Shaukat from the Cambridge Inter-faith Programme.

What is the relationship between religion, scripture, and violence? Some people worry that scriptures such as the Qur’an and the Bible fan the flames of violence in the world today, while others insist that they are inherently peaceful. The 2020 Beach Lecture features leading contributors to a recent international research project into precisely this question.

Their new book Scripture and Violence was published on September 1, 2020 and will be available at a discount to registered participants in the lecture.

Helen Pearson, MPhil, is co-ordinator of the Newbold Diversity Centre.

