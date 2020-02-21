2020 Adventist Forum Conference Schedule of Events

Spectrum Top Banner: Click to Register for the Adventist Conference 2020
 

 

Written by: 
Bonnie Dwyer
Published:
February 20, 2020

I d e n t i t i e s: within and beyond the borders of Adventism

Adventist Forum Conference Program

February 21–23, 2020

Orlando, Florida

 

Conference presentations will take place at the Greenlaw Conference Center in the Graduate Building.

 

Friday

7:30–9:30 p.m.

Why Identity Matters?

     Presenter — Gerald Winslow

     Music — Nick Zork

     Welcome — Carmen Lau, Edwin Hernandez

     Host — Bonnie Dwyer       

 

Sabbath

9–10:30 a.m.

Creativity, Culture, and the Future of Adventism   

     Presenters — Aimee Leukert, Sammy Reyes

     Music — Nick Zork

     Host — Joyce Newmyer

 

11–12:30 p.m.

Worship Service

     Living and Serving on a Sure Foundation: A Liturgy

     Homily — Miguel Mendez

     Host — Jason Hines

 

1–2 p.m.         

Lunch

Campus Center NESS Café

 

Afternoon break

 

4–5:30 p.m.

Roundtable Discussions

     Gerald Winslow — “Official” Church Discussions of Gender and Sexual Orientation

     Ted Hamilton — Institutional Identity Issues and the Community

     Jason Hines — Identity and the Law

     Carmen Lau — Ethnic Identity and Church Identity in Rwanda

     Host — Charles Scriven

 

6 p.m.

Supper

Campus Center NESS Café

                       

7–9:30 p.m.

What Links Christian Identity and Violence in America?

     A Saturday Night Movie and discussion: J E S U S A

     Directed by Kevin Miller, Produced by Ken and Claudia Peterson and Brad and Dorothee Cole

     Host — Alexander Carpenter

 

Sunday

9–10:30 a.m.

What Role do Music, Literature, and Culture Play in Identity?

     Nick Zork, Vanessa Corredera, Davina Buruchara

     Host — Alexander Carpenter

 

11–12:30 p.m.

Where Does Identity Take Us?

     Presenter — Edwin Hernandez

     Host — Gail Rice

           

12:30 p.m.

Box Lunch Picnic        

 

More information about the speakers and topics is available by clicking here.

 

Click here to REGISTER NOW!

 

 

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Magazine Donation Page: Help Support Independent Adventist Journalism




Sidebar Ad: Click for Registration page for the Adventist Forum Conference 2020
Barry Casey sidebar image
Energion Publications titles: Experience God's beauty

Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up