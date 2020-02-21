2020 Adventist Forum Conference Schedule of Events

I d e n t i t i e s: within and beyond the borders of Adventism

Adventist Forum Conference Program

February 21–23, 2020

Orlando, Florida

Conference presentations will take place at the Greenlaw Conference Center in the Graduate Building.

Friday

7:30–9:30 p.m.

Why Identity Matters?

Presenter — Gerald Winslow

Music — Nick Zork

Welcome — Carmen Lau, Edwin Hernandez

Host — Bonnie Dwyer

Sabbath

9–10:30 a.m.

Creativity, Culture, and the Future of Adventism

Presenters — Aimee Leukert, Sammy Reyes

Music — Nick Zork

Host — Joyce Newmyer

11–12:30 p.m.

Worship Service

Living and Serving on a Sure Foundation: A Liturgy

Homily — Miguel Mendez

Host — Jason Hines

1–2 p.m.

Lunch

Campus Center NESS Café

Afternoon break

4–5:30 p.m.

Roundtable Discussions

Gerald Winslow — “Official” Church Discussions of Gender and Sexual Orientation

Ted Hamilton — Institutional Identity Issues and the Community

Jason Hines — Identity and the Law

Carmen Lau — Ethnic Identity and Church Identity in Rwanda

Host — Charles Scriven

6 p.m.

Supper

Campus Center NESS Café

7–9:30 p.m.

What Links Christian Identity and Violence in America?

A Saturday Night Movie and discussion: J E S U S A

Directed by Kevin Miller, Produced by Ken and Claudia Peterson and Brad and Dorothee Cole

Host — Alexander Carpenter

Sunday

9–10:30 a.m.

What Role do Music, Literature, and Culture Play in Identity?

Nick Zork, Vanessa Corredera, Davina Buruchara

Host — Alexander Carpenter

11–12:30 p.m.

Where Does Identity Take Us?

Presenter — Edwin Hernandez

Host — Gail Rice

12:30 p.m.

Box Lunch Picnic

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

