2020 Adventist Forum Conference Schedule of Events

I d e n t i t i e s: within and beyond the borders of Adventism
Adventist Forum Conference Program
February 21–23, 2020
Orlando, Florida
Conference presentations will take place at the Greenlaw Conference Center in the Graduate Building.
Friday
7:30–9:30 p.m.
Why Identity Matters?
Presenter — Gerald Winslow
Music — Nick Zork
Welcome — Carmen Lau, Edwin Hernandez
Host — Bonnie Dwyer
Sabbath
9–10:30 a.m.
Creativity, Culture, and the Future of Adventism
Presenters — Aimee Leukert, Sammy Reyes
Music — Nick Zork
Host — Joyce Newmyer
11–12:30 p.m.
Worship Service
Living and Serving on a Sure Foundation: A Liturgy
Homily — Miguel Mendez
Host — Jason Hines
1–2 p.m.
Lunch
Campus Center NESS Café
Afternoon break
4–5:30 p.m.
Roundtable Discussions
Gerald Winslow — “Official” Church Discussions of Gender and Sexual Orientation
Ted Hamilton — Institutional Identity Issues and the Community
Jason Hines — Identity and the Law
Carmen Lau — Ethnic Identity and Church Identity in Rwanda
Host — Charles Scriven
6 p.m.
Supper
Campus Center NESS Café
7–9:30 p.m.
What Links Christian Identity and Violence in America?
A Saturday Night Movie and discussion: J E S U S A
Directed by Kevin Miller, Produced by Ken and Claudia Peterson and Brad and Dorothee Cole
Host — Alexander Carpenter
Sunday
9–10:30 a.m.
What Role do Music, Literature, and Culture Play in Identity?
Nick Zork, Vanessa Corredera, Davina Buruchara
Host — Alexander Carpenter
11–12:30 p.m.
Where Does Identity Take Us?
Presenter — Edwin Hernandez
Host — Gail Rice
12:30 p.m.
Box Lunch Picnic
More information about the speakers and topics is available by clicking here.
Click here to REGISTER NOW!
Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.
Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org
We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.