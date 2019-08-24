Washington Adventist University Student Jeremy Cross Passes Away

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on the Washington Adventist University website.

Remembering Jeremy

It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Jeremy Cross a soon-to-be senior at WAU has died. The Washington Adventist University community is heartbroken by the tragic news. Jeremy was in a motorcycle accident in Clarksburg, Maryland Friday night that eventually took his life Tuesday evening, [August 20, 2019].

Jeremy was a beloved member of the WAU Acro-Airs Acrobatic Team. A resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, Jeremy met WAU Acro-Airs students while at an area gym. After being introduced to the team, he chose to make WAU his home and enrolled in 2017. Coach Ben Johnson remarked, “Jeremy was a super important part of our team and was majorly loved by everyone on the team. He went out of his way to create top-notch AV for us. He will be very badly missed.”

Jeremy was looking to finish his degree with the Political Science department. Dr. Joan Francis and Dr. William Ellis, Chair and professor in the Political Science department stated, “He was a unique undergrad student, highly creative, well-travelled, enormously engaged, and candid in the classroom. He had a very promising future ahead and it is devastating to see him gone at 22.”

If you knew Jeremy, we mourn with you. For those of you who didn’t know Jeremy, we ask that you understand the sadness of those mourning and keep Jeremy’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

It is very hard to face the loss of a young person. The office of Campus Ministries and Student Life will make counseling available to students, faculty and staff as we move forward.

We know you will join our community in extending your heartfelt sympathy to Jeremy’s family. When we receive word regarding the funeral arrangements, we will share that information with you.

There will also be opportunities to remember Jeremy on campus. Please check the Washington Adventist University website for updates.

Memorial Service Arrangements

Saturday, August 31

11:00 am – Visitation

12:00 noon – Memorial Service

Dunbarton Chapel

Howard University Law School

2900 Van Ness Street NW

Washington, DC 20593

Adjacent Parking Lot

Reception Immediately following the service at the Law School

In lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to the following charity of special importance to Jeremy:

Jeremy Cross Fund

To Benefit the Acro-Airs Acrobatics Team at Washington Adventist University

