Washington Adventist University Offers Free Semester Scholarships to Bahamian Students Impacted by Dorian

Takoma Park, Md. (Sept 10, 2019) — As Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahama Islands last week, members of the Washington Adventist University (WAU) community prayed for family and friends on the island. Brendon Albury, Nursing Admissions and Progressions Coordinator for WAU waited to hear from his loved ones as the hurricane spent days raking his home.

President Weymouth Spence began looking for ways to respond to needs on the island. Therefore, effective immediately, Washington Adventist University would like to extend the opportunity for a cohort of Bahamian students, impacted by Dorian, to continue their education uninterrupted with a free first semester on WAU’s campus.

President Spence stated, “We have considered our university to be the gateway to service from its inception. We have educated countless missionaries and leaders that have taken what they’ve learned on our campus and made a major difference to the world. We are continuing with that legacy commitment by providing a resource to people in direct need. We have the capacity to support those who may find this resource valuable and want to support our friends in the Bahamas as they rebuild their homes and lives.”

WAU will be reaching out to Mr. Albury’s contacts on the island, those within academic circles, government, and alumni to make sure that those who may benefit from the offer can take advantage of this opportunity.

# # #

Washington Adventist University is Montgomery County’s only four-year private college. Part of the Seventh-day Adventist system of higher education, Washington Adventist University has been educating college students since 1904 on a 19-acre campus in suburban Takoma Park, close to the nation’s capital. Approximately 1,100 students of all faiths participate in the university’s nine graduate and 42 undergraduate programs. The 2016 edition of U.S. News & World Report ranked Washington Adventist University among the best regional colleges in the north.

This press release and image were provided by Washington Adventist University.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.