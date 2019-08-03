Walla Walla University Nationally Ranked in Top 10 Percent for Diversity

Walla Walla University is ranked No. 135 out of 2,238 colleges and universities analyzed in the United States for diversity. This puts them in the top 10% of all schools in the country. The university earned this ranking by having one of the most diverse student populations in the country with respect to race, age, gender, and geographic origin. WWU improved its ranking position 26 places over the previous year’s ranking of 161.

WWU is ranked No. 3 out of 42 colleges in the state of Washington for diversity. This puts WWU in the top 5% of all colleges in the state.

“Our university family has committed to fostering a respectful and durable pattern of diversity that will enrich each individual, strengthen Walla Walla University, and bless the world we serve,” said Pedrito Maynard-Reid, WWU assistant to the president for diversity since 2008. “We’re pleased to be acknowledged in these rankings, but we are always eager to learn more about how we can better recognize and benefit from the diversity of our university family and the world around us.”

“Walla Walla University has been on an important journey, one that brings focus to our mission statement, which affirms that ‘every person is created in the image of God as a being of inestimable value and worth,’” added John McVay, WWU president. “Viewed through that lens, WWU celebrates and cultivates diversity as a sacred calling.”

College Factual uses the word “diversity” to describe a “mixture of people, traditions, ideas and cultures. When most students seek diversity on a college campus, what they are looking for are opportunities to express themselves and find community with others who believe the same way, as well as opportunities to learn from those from different backgrounds and cultures.”

To rank colleges based on diversity, College Factual analyzed the age, gender, race, and location of origin of each school’s student population. The greater the variety, the higher a college will rank.

College Factual is the leading source of data analytics and insights on college outcomes. The organization provides in-depth coverage for more than 2,500 colleges and universities and over 350 college majors. These insights are available to students from over 200 countries interested in pursuing accredited college degree programs in the United States. Read more about the methodologies used by College Factual to obtain these rankings.

Walla Walla University is located in College Place, Washington, in a suburban setting. The university serves approximately 1,700 undergraduate students from around the world.

This article originally appeared on the Walla Walla University website. Image courtesy of WWU website

